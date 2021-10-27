New Spielberg Sneak Peek at 'West Side Story' + Two More Posters

"I am just so proud and honored that I got this 'shot' late in my career!" There's a new Spielberg movie arriving this December! In case you haven't heard? 20th Century has released another "Sneak Peek" 60-sec trailer for Spielberg's remake of the classic musical West Side Story. The first trailer debuted earlier this year during the Oscars, and we also posted the full trailer last month. This new teaser includes behind-the-scenes footage of Spielberg on set shooting the movie. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The story focuses on the love story between teens Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, played by newcomer Rachel Zegler. The ensemble cast includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno. I like this promo, I just wish there was more! One minute of watching Spielberg & Janusz Kaminski work is not nearly enough.

Here's the new "Sneak Peek" trailer (+ two posters) for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, on YouTube:

Rewatch the Oscars teaser for Spielberg's West Side Story, or first teaser + Special Look + second trailer.

Teenagers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks. West Side Story is directed by the one-and-only filmmaker Steven Spielberg, of the movies Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The BFG, and Ready Player One previously. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner, based on the musical by Arthur Laurents. Featuring music by Leonard Bernstein, and cinematography by Spielberg's usual DP Janusz Kamiński. 20th Century Studios will release Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in theaters nationwide starting on December 10th, 2021 this holiday season. Who's down for this? How does it look?