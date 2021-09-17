New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Trippy Underground Film 'Arrebato'

"Hallucinema!" Time to drop some acid and dive in. Altered Innocence has released a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the 1979 of Iván Zulueta's "cult masterpiece" 1979 feature Arrebato, which translates to Rapture. Described as "a dimension-shattering blend of heroin, sex, and Super-8 is the final word on cinemania. This towering feat of counterculture was the final film from Zulueta, Spanish cult filmmaker and movie poster designer." It's apparently Pedro Almodóvar's favorite horror film (he calls it "an absolute modern classic") and is also said to capture "an addiction/obsession to cinema better than any other film that I can think of…" The very meta Spanish film is about a filmmaking trying to make his second film, much like Zulueta. A low budget horror filmmaker gets in touch with an eccentric who is trying to film his consciousness during intense drug abuse. Starring Eusebio Poncela, Cecilia Roth, and Will More. I've never seen this and whoa. Looks like totally wild and trippy "hallucinema" indeed. Check it out below.

Here's the new 4K re-release trailer (+ poster) for Iván Zulueta's Arrebato, from YouTube:

And here's another alternate trailer for Iván Zulueta's Arrebato, also found on YouTube:

Horror movie director José is adrift in a sea of doubt & drugs. As his belated second film nears completion, his reclusive bubble is popped by two events: a sudden reappearance from an ex-girlfriend and a package from past acquaintance Pedro: a reel of Super-8 film, an audiotape, and a door key. From there, the boundaries of time, space, and sexuality are erased as José is once more sucked into Pedro’s vampiric orbit. Together, they attempt the ultimate hallucinogenic catharsis through a moebius strip of filming and being filmed. Arrebato is written and directed by Spanish artist / filmmaker Iván Zulueta, one of only two feature films he made in addition to many other shorts and art projects. It originally debuted in Spain in 1979, and only played in the US at the 1980 Chicago Film Festival. This is the first time it will actually get a US theatrical release. Altered Innocence will play Zulueta's Arrebato in select US theaters starting in NYC on October 1st, 2021, before touring to art house cinemas throughout the month. Visit their official site.