New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Classic Italian Film 'Miracle in Milan'

"You can get rid of them whenever you want." Janus Films has debuted a new official trailer for a 4K re-release of the classic 1951 Italian surreal comedy film Miracle in Milan, which first premiered at the 1951 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the top prize Palme d'Or at the end of the fest. It was first restored in 2015, and the new 4K restoration premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival all over again. An infant found in a cabbage patch (by 77-year-old silent screen diva Emma Gramatica) grows up to be Francesco Golisano's Totó, whose sunny outlook — plus the magic dove left by Gramatica — help the denizens of a ramshackle Milanese squatters' shantytown find the actual beauty in their lives. But when businessmen learn there's oil there — is it time to fly away? The follow-up to DeSica's international triumph The Bicycle Thief, Miracle in Milan received two BAFTA Awards nominations plus a few other awards during its original release. The film stars Emma Gramatica, Francesco Golisano, Paolo Stoppa, Guglielmo Barnabò, Brunella Bovo, and Anna Carena. Oh this looks magnificent! As usual, this is the perfect time to catch up and enjoy this.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Vittorio de Sica's Miracle in Milan, from YouTube:

Once upon a time in postwar Italy… De Sica's follow-up to his international triumph Bicycle Thieves is an enchanting neorealist fairy tale in which he combined his celebrated slice-of-life poetry with flights of graceful comedy and storybook fantasy. On the outskirts of Milan, a band of vagabonds work together to form a shantytown. When it is discovered that the land they occupy contains oil, however, it's up to the cherubic orphan Totò (Francesco Golisano)—with some divine help—to save their community from greedy developers. Tipping their hats to the imaginative whimsy of Charles Chaplin and René Clair, De Sica and screenwriter Cesare Zavattini (adapting his own novel) craft a big-hearted ode to the nobility of everyday people. Miracle in Milan, originally known as Miracolo a Milano in Italian, is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Vittorio de Sica, his 9th feature film after the time just after Bicycle Thieves and just before Umberto D. Co-written by and adapted from the novel Totò il Buono by De Sica’s longtime collaborator (26 films) Cesare Zavattini. This originally premiered at the 1951 Cannes Film Festival and won the Palme d'Or that year. Vittorio de Sica's Neo-Realist fantasy will run exclusively at Film Forum in a new 4K restoration starting on December 3rd, 2021 this year. For more info on the re-release, visit Janus Film's official site.