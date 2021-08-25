New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Coppola's 1983 Film 'The Outsiders'

"There's gotta be someplace without Greasers or Socs, with just people." Studiocanal and Warner Bros have unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola's coming-of-age classic The Outsiders, which originally opened in theaters in 1983. This came just four years after Apocalypse Now, and nine years after finishing The Godfather: Part II. Based on the 1967 best-selling young-adult novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders is considered the first "Brat Pack" movie, as it stars then-unknown young actors in many of their first break-through roles, including C. Thomas Howell (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Rob Lowe ("The West Wing," "Parks and Recreation"), Emilio Estevez (St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, Young Guns), Matt Dillon (Crash, There's Something About Mary), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Jerry Maguire), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Point Break, Ghost), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), who went on to superstar-calibre careers. The rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, only heats up when one gang kills a member of the other. The film is getting a fresh 4k theatrical run in September. Fire it up below.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders, from YouTube:

The Outsiders takes place in '60s Oklahoma, centring on two rival teen gangs: The 'Greasers', a class term that refers to the young men on the East Side, the poor side of town, and the 'Socs', short for Socials, who are the 'West-side rich kids'. Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell), a tender-hearted and kind teenager's life is changed forever one night when a scuffle with his friend Johnny (Ralph Macchio) inadvertently leads to the death of a rival gang member, and the boys are forced to go into hiding to avoid arrest. Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, with Dallas (Matt Dillon) and other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends. The Outsiders was directed by American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, made four years after Apocalypse Now, and released the same year as Rumble Fish. The screenplay is by Kathleen Knutsen Rowell, adapted from S.E. Hinton's novel of the same name. The update was done by American Zoetrope: "We took the unusual path of locating all the various elements that went into creating the film's most elaborate visual effects sequences and re-scanned them. Luckily, Mr. Coppola is an archivist at heart, and he kept every piece of film he shot, so we were able to unify scenes from the film using the original camera negative." This should look pristine.

Warner Bros + Studiocanal will re-release the new 4K restoration of Coppola's The Outsiders, known as The Outsiders: The Complete Novel. In theaters in the US on September 26th, 2021, then on Blu-ray / HBO Max on November 16th. In theaters in the UK this fall, then on Blu-ray in the UK on November 8th. The film originally opened in theaters in March of 1983 in the US at first. Who's planning to rewatch this one?