New Trailer for 4K Restoration of 'Deep Blues' Doc About Rural Blues

"An underground art form that decent church-going folks stayed well-away from." Film Movement has debuted an official trailer for Deep Blues, a music documentary from 1992 that has been fully restored and is getting an official re-release this year. This originally premiered at the 1992 Sundance Film Festival, and opened later that year giving a chance for all of these artist's to be re-discovered. "In 1990, commissioned by Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, veteran music film director Robert Mugge and the music scholar Robert Palmer ventured deep into the heart of the North Mississippi Hill Country and Mississippi Delta to seek out the best rural blues acts currently working." The film follows music critic Robert Palmer and director Robert Mugge as they travel around and tell the insightful story of Delta blues and North Mississippi hill country blues. This new restoration opens at the Metrograph cinema in NYC and will be available in virtual cinemas this October for anyone looking to enjoy this classic doc. Looks and sounds like it's a must see film.

Here's the new 2021 trailer (+ poster) for Robert Mugge's documentary Deep Blues, direct from YouTube:

Starting on Beale Street in Memphis, renowned music scholar Robert Palmer and director Robert Mugge head south to the juke joints, lounges, front porches, and parlors of Holly Springs, Greenville, Clarksdale, Bentonia, and Lexington. Along the way, they visit celebrated landmarks and documented talented artists cut off from the mainstream of the recording industry. The resulting film expresses reverence for the rich musical history of the region, spotlighting local performers, soon to be world-renowned, thanks in large part to the film, demonstrating how the blues continues to thrive in new generations of gifted musicians. Featuring performances by Booker T. Laury, R.L. Burnside, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Junior Kimbrough, Roosevelt “Booba” Barnes and the Playboys, Big Jack Johnson, Jack Owens with Bud Spires, and Lonnie Pitchford Deep Blues is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Robert Mugge, director of numerous music docs including Hawaiian Rainbow, The Return of Ruben Blades, Gospel According to Al Green, and Last of the Mississippi Jukes, among others. Film Movement will re-release Mugge's Deep Blues doc restoration in select US theaters (Metrograph + "virtual cinemas") starting on October 13th, 2021 this fall. Interested?