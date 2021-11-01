New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Dennis Hopper's 'Out of the Blue'

"It's MY life, I can do what I want with it!" Discovery Productions has unveiled an official trailer for the 4K restoration of Dennis Hopper's "controversial" 1980 film Out of the Blue, which is being re-released this fall. It initially premiered at the 1980 Cannes Film Festival, but "went unreleased because it was considered too bleak for US audiences." This new update & re-release was prepared for a Venice Film Festival premiere, and is being presented by Chloë Sevigny & Natasha Lyonne (in memory of the late Dennis Hopper, who passed away back in 2010). A young girl whose father is an ex-convict and whose mother is a junkie finds it difficult to conform and tries to find comfort in a quirky combination of Elvis and the punk scene. Starring Linda Manz, Sharon Farrell, Don Gordon, Raymond Burr, Eric Allen, Fiona Brody, and Dennis Hopper, who also directs. The restoration comes from only two 35mm prints of the movie in existence. The new 4K version will screen theatrically at Metrograph. Jack Nicholson says it's a masterpiece! Take a look.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Dennis Hopper's Out of the Blue, from YouTube:

Don Barnes (Dennis Hopper) is a truck driver in prison for drunkenly smashing his rig into a school bus. Linda Manz (from Days of Heaven) plays Cebe, his daughter, a teen rebel obsessed with Elvis and The Sex Pistols. Her mother (Sharon Farrell) waitresses, shoots up drugs and takes refuge in the arms of other men. Cebe runs away to Vancouver’s punk scene and ends up on probation under the care of psychiatrist Raymond Burr. After Don’s release, the family struggles to re-connect before the revelation of dark secrets leads to a harrowing conclusion. Out of the Blue is directed by the late Oscar-nominated American actor / filmmaker Dennis Hopper, directing his third film at the time after Easy Rider and The Last Movie previously. The screenplay is by Leonard Yakir and Brenda Nielson. This first premiered at the 1980 Cannes Film Festival, but didn't open in theaters in the US until 1982 on an art house tour organized by a film critic. Discovery Productions, Inc. finished the digital restoration of Out of the Blue to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The film will be re-released in 4K showing at the Metrograph in NYC on November 17th, 2021.