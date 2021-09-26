New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Horror 'Cure'

"People like to think a crime has meaning. But most of them don't." Criterion Collection has launched a new trailer for a 4K restoration and re-release of the Japanese horror masterpiece called Cure, from filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa. This originally premiered in 1997, and played at the Tokyo Film Festival, San Francisco & Toronto Film Festivals, though it never had a release in the west until 2001. Praised by Martin Scorsese, it's a "hypnotic & psychological" cinema experience that is "part atmospheric crime film and part philosophical meditation." The story follows a detective investigating a string of gruesome murders where an X is carved into the neck of each victim, and the murderer is found near the victim of each case and remembers nothing of the crime. The film stars Kōji Yakusho, Tsuyoshi Ujiki, Anna Nakagawa, and Masato Hagiwara. As always, there's no better time than to catch up with films like this than now – whether you have a chance to watch it on the big screen or grab a Blu-ray when it's out. Need any more convincing? Take a look below.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Cure, direct from YouTube:

Kiyoshi Kurosawa's spellbinding international breakthrough established him as one of the leaders of the emerging new wave of Japanese horror while pushing the genre into uncharted realms of philosophical and existential exploration. A string of shocking, seemingly unmotivated murders—each committed by a different person yet bearing the same grisly hallmarks—leads Detective Kenichi Takabe (Koji Yakusho) into a labyrinthine investigation to discover what connects them, and into a disturbing game of cat and mouse with an enigmatic amnesiac (Masato Hagiwara) who may be evil incarnate. Awash in a mood of hushed, hypnotic dread, Cure is a tour de force of psychological tension and a hallucinatory journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind. Cure is both written and directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, his tenth feature film at the time it was made, following his two The Revenge films. It first premiered at the Tokyo Film Festival in 1997. Criterion will release the new 4K restoration of Cure in select US theaters (NYC first) starting on October 1st, 2021 this fall before it arrives on Blu-ray soon after.