New Trailer for Action Thriller 'SAS: Red Notice' with Sam Heughan

"Get down there and kill her." Vertical has released a new trailer for SAS: Red Notice, an international action-thriller from Norwegian filmmaker Magnus Martens. A small army of well trained criminals have hijacked the Eurostar deep beneath the English Channel. Now with 400 hostages, the plan is to blow up the English Channel declaring economic war on a government with plenty of their own secrets. Little do they know, they have one too many hostages, as SAS operator Tom Buckingham is on the train. With the woman he loves and an unborn baby also on board, Tom has one chance to stop Laszlo and his band of criminals. I admit this a cool setup, but it does look like direct-to-DVD action junk, for the most part. This stars Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis, Tom Hopper, Owain Yeoman, and Tom Wilkinson. Described as a "provocative and authentic portrayal of an emergency response operation" with some revenge added in.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Magnus Martens' SAS: Red Notice, from Vertical's YouTube:

Tom Buckingham (Sam Heughan), a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis (Ruby Rose) and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British governments darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive. SAS: Red Notice is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Magnus Martens, director of the films United, Svein and the Rat, and Jackpot previously. The screenplay is by Laurence Malkin and Chad Thumann, based on the novel "Red Notice" by Andy McNab. Produced by Laurence Malkin. Vertical Ent. will release SAS: Red Notice direct-to-VOD starting on March 16th, 2021.