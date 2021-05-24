New Trailer for 'Ahead of the Curve' Doc About the Lesbian Magazine

"Just the power of seeing… me." Wolfe Video has released an official trailer for an indie documentary called Ahead of the Curve, opening at the IFC Center in NYC starting this week. The doc is a fascinating inside look at Curve magazine, "the best-selling lesbian magazine ever published." From its start in 1990, Curve magazine was a "visionary and unapologetic celebration of lesbian life from cover to cover." Confronted with their possible demise in 2019, director Jen Rainin and Curve founder Franco Stevens explore questions of lesbian visibility, legacy, intersectionality & current day issues through interviews with many contemporary LGBTQ+ tastemakers and activists, plus "celesbians" including Melissa Etheridge, Jewelle Gomez, Denice Frohman, Kate Kendell, and Lea DeLaria. It also features rich archival footage recounting the formation of a lesbian cultural institution. It's described in reviews as an "accomplished, resonant and deeply moving" film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the documentary Ahead of the Curve, direct from YouTube:

With a fistful of credit cards, a lucky run at the horse track, & chutzpah for days, Franco Stevens launched Curve, the best-selling lesbian magazine ever published. Ahead of the Curve tracks the power of lesbian visibility and community from the early '90s to the present day through the story of Franco's founding of Curve magazine. Decades later, in the wake of a disabling injury, Franco learns Curve will fold within the year and questions the relevance of the mag in the face of accelerating threats to LGBTQ+ community. To forge a path forward, Franco reaches out to women working in today's queer spaces to understand what queer women need today and how Curve can continue to serve the community. Ahead of the Curve is made by Jen Rainin (her feature directorial debut) & filmmaker Rivkah Beth Medow (director of docs Sons of a Gun and Let Them Eat Dirt). This premiered at the Frameline Film Festival last year. Wolfe Video debuts Ahead of the Curve in select theaters (NY) on May 28th, on VOD starting June 1st. Visit their official site.