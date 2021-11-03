New Trailer for Bill Simmons' Excellent 'Music Box' Doc Series on HBO

"This is your world. You can do whatever you want to do." You don't want to miss these! HBO has revealed another official trailer for the superb music documentary HBO collection called Music Box. Developed and produced by Bill Simmons, co-creator of the very popular 30 for 30 doc series on ESPN, this new Music Box series takes us back through music history with distinct documentary films. The first one already opened - Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage about the 90s music festival. And a number of others just premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. They're set to stream on HBO this fall: Jagged debuts on November 18th, Don't Try to Understand debuts on November 25th, Listening to Kenny G debuts on December 2nd, Mr. Saturday Night debuts on December 9th, and Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss debuts on December 16th. I've already seen a few of these docs and they're SO damn good, some of the best doc films out of any I've seen this year. The Kenny G one especially really won me over. All six of these films are worth watching.

Here's the main trailer (+ poster) for HBO + Bill Simmons' doc series Music Box, direct from YouTube:

Music Box is a collection of documentary films created by Bill Simmons (Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids) exploring pivotal moments in the music world. The first film in the series, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, tells the story of the troubled music festival Woodstock '99. Subsequent films in the Music Box series, each helmed by a different director, will start airing in late fall 2021 and include: Jagged - An intimate exploration of Alanis Morissette and her groundbreaking 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; directed by Alison Klayman. Untitled DMX doc - A film with rare access to the late rapper after his release from prison – a portrait of a man struggling with addiction, fame, and his inner demons in the final years of his life; directed by Christopher Frierson. Listening to Kenny G - An examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time and why he is polarizing to so many; directed by Penny Lane. Mr. Saturday Night - The untold story of Robert Stigwood and how he amped the disco era; directed by John Maggio. And Untitled Juice WRLD doc - A film exploring how the late hip-hop star impacted a genre during his short life; directed by Tommy Oliver. Music Box series is a Ringer Films Production in association with Polygram Entertainment. HBO will debut each of these films throughout fall 2021 later this year. Who else is excited to watch these?