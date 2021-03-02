New Trailer for Chinese Action Film 'The Rookies' with Milla Jovovich

"Whoever's the boss makes the rules." Shout Factory has debuted a new US trailer for the upcoming release of the Chinese action movie The Rookies, which originally opened in China way back in 2019. Set partially in Hungary, the action thriller also co-stars Milla Jovovich in addition to a mostly Chinese cast. Extreme sport lover Zhou Feng got himself wrapped up in international illegal trade by accident. So he had to follow an international special agent Bruce to Budapest. Together with a crappy police officer, a non-professional scientist, and an unemployed doctor, these four rookies start a fight with the terrorists. The cast features Wang Talu, Sandrine Pinna, Xu Weizhou, Liu Meitong, Alan Wan, Björn Freiberg, plus Jovovich and David Lee McInnis as Iron Fist. This looks fun, but it also looks like an utterly ridiculous Kingsman ripoff, and someone needs to turn down the color saturation, my goodness. Not so sure it's worth the wait.

Extreme sport lover Zhou Feng (Talu Wang) got involved in an international illegal trade by accident. So he had to follow an international special agent Bruce to Budapest. Together with a crappy police officer Miao Yan, a non-professional scientist Ding Shan and an unemployed doctor LV, they became an amateur unit. In company with the senior agent Bruce, these four rookies started a fight with the terrorists that was both thrilling and hilarious. The Rookies, originally Su ren te gong in Chinese, is directed by Chinese writer / filmmaker Alan Yuen, director of the films Princess D and Firestorm previously. The screenplay is written by Yun Cheung Kong, Xu Lei, and Alan Yuen. This originally opened in China back in summer 2019. Shout Factory will finally release Yuen's The Rookies on VOD in the US this spring. Stay tuned for updates.