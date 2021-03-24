New Trailer for 'Classic' Doc Film About Alaska's River Ice Contest

"It's not the money, it's the thrill of winning." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie documentary called Classic, when originally premiered in 2019 at the Denver Film Festival. A century-old tradition in the small town of Nenana, Alaska (see Google Maps), is the "Ice Classic". Anyone stands to win over $300,000 as long they can guess, to the minute, when the river ice melts by submitting their best guess for time/date. This heartwarming doc considers the contest as an important source of community pride. Starring the townspeople of Nenana, Alaska. This charming doc film examines how important the "Ice Classic" contest is to all the locals, who are generally resistant to big change, and because supporting their community and fellow townspeople is more important than anything. This looks like a fun doc to watch and a fun profile of a funky little contest in a tiny, snowy town most of you have probably never heard of before.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Tim Kaminski's documentary Classic, direct from YouTube:

This heartwarming documentary spotlights the townspeople of Nenana, Alaska as they prepare for and celebrate the Ice Classic — an annual betting of when the ice will melt. Every year since 1917, Nenana residents come together to pull off the Nenana Ice Classic, a charitable guessing game that challenges any player to predict, at $2.50 a guess, the exact minute the ice on the Tanana River will break up. Beyond the city limits, luck-pushers and competitive gamblers see the Ice Classic as a means to make small dreams come true. As the tradition has endured, the jackpots have grown and now commonly exceed $300,000. But for the town, where diversity comes mostly in the form of character, the proceeds from the contest go back into the community and surrounding areas. To Nenanans, the Ice Classic is a part of their roots and they've made every effort to keep it going in the same way it started. Their resistance to change means community pride and a way of staying on the map. Classic is made by editor / filmmaker Tim Kaminski, his feature directorial debut after working as an editor for years previously. This originally premiered at the Denver Film Festival in 2019. Kaminski's Classic arrives on VOD for the US starting on April 16th, 2021.