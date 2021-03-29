Official Trailer for Climate Activist Doc 'The Race to Save the World'

"Once you join the battle, you're in the battle… You're in!!" An official trailer has debuted for a compelling new documentary titled The Race to Save the World, about our climate crisis and what can be done now to save our beautiful planet and how to do it. From acclaimed doc filmmaker Joe Gantz (Sex with Strangers, American Winter, Ending Disease), the film follows the lives of many passionate and determined climate scientists, activists, and concerned citizens who are working to shift the world towards a clean energy future and to fight climate change before it's too late. There have been many, many climate change docs over the last decade. But this one focuses on the people, human beings, the individuals out there fighting to make a difference, truly desperate to wake people up and make change for the better. We don't have much time left.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Gantz's doc The Race to Save the World, direct from Vimeo:

The Race To Save The World is a climate change film like no other. Instead of focusing on paralyzing facts and numbers this inspiring feature takes a unique approach by following passionate activists, ages 15-72, who are in the trenches fighting for a livable future. These brave climate warriors put their lives on the line to push for change, regardless of the personal cost. Emmy-winning filmmaker Joe Gantz brings an urgent and intimate portrait of the protests, arrests, courtroom drama and family turmoil these activists endure as they single mindedly focus their attention on the goal of creating a more sustainable world for future generations. The Race To Save The World is an inspiring and energizing call-to-action to quit waiting on the sidelines and make our voices heard. The Race to Save the World is directed by acclaimed American doc filmmaker Joe Gantz, director of the doc films Sex with Strangers, American Winter, and Ending Disease previously, and an exec producer for the series "The Defenders" as well. Gantz will release The Race to Save the World direct-to-VOD on April 22nd, Earth Day, this spring. Visit the official website.