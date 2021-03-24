New Trailer for Dolby Cinema 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' Re-Release

"Sounds like someone wants to get… funky." Dolby has debuted a brand new 10th anniversary re-release trailer for Edgar Wright's badass comic book movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. It originally opened in August of 2010 after premiering at Comic-Con at an unforgettable surprise event. "Get ready, Scott Pilgrim fans! We have news that’s more wicked than the League of Evil Exes: on April 30th, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returns to theaters exclusively in Dolby Cinema!" Edgar Wright explains on Twitter that this fresh version has been perfectly remastered for Dolby Cinema: "This new Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos version was supervised by the original team of sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, DP Bill Pope, myself and editor Paul Machliss." Scott Pilgrim stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. Tickets are already listed at AMC theaters around the US with Dolby Cinemas, so check your local listings for more info. Rock on, Scott!

Here's the trailer for the Dolby re-release of Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, on YouTube:

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is an unemployed 23-year-old bass guitarist in an up-and-coming garage rock band who is dating a high school girl, Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). He is having fun in life and rolling along at a nice even tempo until one day Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) roller-blades into his life. Ramona moved to Toronto from New York City to find peace and quiet and leave her past behind. No one knows what her past is, but Scott will find out very soon as he tries to make Ramona his new girlfriend. Before Scott can begin dating Ramona, he must prove himself by defeating the league of her seven exes that control her love life. They will do anything to get rid of and destroy any new boyfriend Ramona may consider. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is directed by British filmmaker/wizard extraordinaire Edgar Wright (follow him @edgarwright), of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End, and Baby Driver. The script is by Michael Bacall & Edgar Wright, adapted from Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels. This originally premiered in 2010 at Comic-Con before opening in theaters that summer. AMC will re-release the film in Dolby Cinema theaters nationwide starting April 30th this spring.