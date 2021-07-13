New Trailer for Edgy Thriller 'Habit' with Bella Thorne & Paris Jackson

"Always did have a flavor for danger." Lionsgate has dropped a new trailer for a dark, edgy thriller comedy titled Habit, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff. This film has dropped out of nowhere, not hitting any festivals or anywhere else before opening in August this summer. It definitely looks like a very Los Angeles film made by Los Angeles people for Los Angeles people. A street smart party girl gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun with her other BFFs to escape a L.A. drug lord. The Habit ensemble cast includes Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Libby Mintz, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee, Ione Skye, Aaron Diaz, Jamie Hince, Hayley Marie Norman, Alison Mosshart, with Paris Jackson and Josie Ho. This (obviously) looks all wild & crazy, and instantly forgettable, another of these mediocre crime thrillers that we're seeing too much of these days.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Janell Shirtcliff's Habit, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this edgy thriller starring Bella Thorne, Paris Jackson, Hana Mae Lee, and Gavin Rossdale, a party girl and her sexy friends dress up as nuns to hide out when they run afoul of a dangerous Los Angeles drug lord. Habit is directed by American actress / filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff, making her feature directorial debut after some production work but no other films previously. The screenplay is by Libby Mintz and Janell Shirtcliff. Produced by Pang-Chun Chan, Josie Ho, Damon Lawner, Donovan Leitch Jr., Libby Mintz, Chris Mung, and Michael Suppes. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate debuts Habit in select theaters + on VOD starting August 20th, then on DVD on August 24th.