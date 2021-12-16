New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"Promise us you won't talk to him." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. It already opened in France this fall, and will be out in 2022 with English subtitles for those intrigued. Yes indeed, this is about a man in a basement. A couple in Paris decide to sell a basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual, until he moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. But soon they discover that this man who bought it has a troubled past and the couple's life is turned upside down. It stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier, Bérénice Bejo, Jonathan Zaccaï, Victoria Eber, and Denise Chalem. This looks quite creepy & unsettling in the best of ways - a guy who doesn't seem threatening is the ultimate manipulator, twisting people towards his thinking. Very scary stuff.

Here's the Australian trailer (+ poster) for Philippe Le Guay's The Man in the Basement, from YouTube:

A Parisian couple decides to sell an unsanitary basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual there, until the man moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. The couple tries desperately to cancel the sale but to no avail. Worse, Mr. Fonzic becomes a threat to their family as he befriends their teen-age daughter on whom he seems to exert a perverted influence. The Man in the Basement, originally known as L'homme de la Cave in French, is directed by French writer / filmmaker Philippe Le Guay, director of many films including Nightshift, The Cost of Living, The Women on the 6th Floor, Bicycling with Molière, Florida, and also Naked Normandy previously. The screenplay is written by Philippe Le Guay, Gilles Taurand, and Marc Weitzmann. This first premiered at the 2021 Festival du Film Francophone d'Angoulême and already opened in France in October. Madman Films will debut The Man in the Basement sometime in 2022. No US release is set yet. Intrigued?