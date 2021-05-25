New Trailer for Feel Good Movie 'Even in Dreams' Following a Singer

"She wrote these songs, and you're here to finish them." Purdie Films has released the trailer for a movie titled Even in Dreams, from writer / director Savannah Ostler. Even in Dreams is an "inspiring, feel good, musically driven family film that reminds us all to live our dreams!" This follows a talented young singer named Sam, played by Monica Moore Smith. After her sister passes away, she steps in to fill her place in their band, bringing them all the way to Nashville. "As the taste of fame draws near, tensions begin to rise within the band. Will the vicious music industry tear them apart or will they find Amber's song and truly live their dreams?" In addition to Monica, this stars Alison Arngrim, Nathan Osmond, Adrian R'Mante, Tanner Gillman, James Gaisford, Kaden Caldwell, Savannah Ostler, and Sarah Kent. This looks extremely cheesy and very formulaic, but if you like stories about singing, you will likely enjoy this one, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Savannah Ostler's Even in Dreams, direct from YouTube:

Even in Dreams stars Sam (Monica Moore Smith), 18, an aspiring musician that just lost her older sister Amber. During the difficult grieving process, Sam finds comfort in singing and songwriting - fulfilling the dreams that Amber would now never be able to pursue. Along with Amber's band, Sam moves to Nashville to pursue Amber's dream of making a career in the music industry. Upon arrival, they sign with a music manager (Alison Arngrim) who immediately provides them with success – but at a price. As the taste of fame draws near, tensions begin to rise within the band. Will the industry tear them apart and change forever who they are? Even in Dreams is written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Savannah Ostler, director of the film Twice The Dream previously, and episodes of the TV series "Amarog". Purdie Films will release Even in Dreams in theaters exclusively starting August 6th, 2021 this summer. Excited?