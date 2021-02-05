New Trailer for French Action Thriller 'Sentinelle' with Olga Kurylenko

"He can't get away with it." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an action movie from France titled Sentinelle, starring the French-Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko. This revenge thriller is about a female soldier who returns to discover that her sister was sexually assaulted. Transferred home after a traumatizing combat mission, a highly trained French soldier uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister. Klara will do everything to find the attackers and avenge her sister. This merciless hunt will lead her in the footsteps of Yvan Kadnikov, the son of a powerful Russian oligarch of the French Riviera. The film's cast includes Andrey Gorlenko, Michel Biel, and Carole Weyers. This looks gnarly. They're making more and more of these intense revenge stories about women, some are good, some are not that good. This one seems cool - especially with Kurylenko kicking some ass (with a sniper rifle!) and taking out the trash.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julien Leclercq's Sentinelle, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Klara who is 33 years old. She is an interpreter in the French Army. After experiencing the horrors of war in Syria, she was transferred to Nice as part of Operation Sentinel. There, with her mother and her sister Tania, she tries to rebuild herself. But one evening, after going to a nightclub, Tania is found half-dead on the beach. She was raped and beaten up. Klara will then do everything to find the attackers and avenge her sister. This merciless hunt will lead her in the footsteps of Yvan Kadnikov, the son of a powerful Russian oligarch of the French Riviera. Sentinelle is directed by French filmmaker Julien Leclercq, of the feature films Chrysalis, The Assault, Gibraltar, The Crew, The Bouncer, and Earth and Blood previously. The screenplay is written by Julien Leclercq and Matthieu Serveau. Produced by Julien Madon. Netflix will debut Leclercq's Sentinelle streaming starting March 5th, 2021 later this winter. Anyone interested in this?