New Trailer for George A. Romero's 70s Film 'The Amusement Park'

"There's nothing outside!" "I'm going outside anyway…" Shudder has unveiled a killer trailer for the long lost George A. Romero film titled The Amusement Park, which is available for streaming this June on the streaming horror channel. This was initially filmed in 1973, but was never released or finished until now. "Though not in the horror genre it is George's most terrifying film," producer Suzanne Desrocher-Romero has said. "It has Romero's unique footprint all over it." An elderly gentleman goes for what he assumes will be an ordinary day at the amusement park, only to find himself in the middle of a hellish nightmare instead. It's described as "an allegory about the realities of growing old," which is a bit amusing considering Romero made this while in his thirties, some 44 years before he would pass away. This new 4K digital restoration was commissioned by the George A. Romero Foundation and carried out by IndieCollect. Starring Lincoln Maazel. This is a freaky trailer, this definitely looks like a nightmare with some kooky aspects. I'm curious.

Here's the new 2021 trailer (+ poster) for George A. Romero's The Amusement Park, from YouTube:

An elderly gentleman goes for what he assumes will be an ordinary day at the amusement park, only to find himself in the middle of a hellish nightmare instead. Shot by George A. Romero between Night of the Living Dead & Dawn of the Dead, The Amusement Park is a bleak, haunting allegory where the attractions and distractions of an amusement park stand in for the many abuses that the elderly face in society. The Amusement Park is directed by the late horror master filmmaker George A. Romero, who passed away in 2017 after making 17 movies. This one was never released at the time it was made, though it was originally filmed in the 1970s inbetween Romero's Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Dawn of the Dead (1978). The screenplay is written by Wally Cook. "Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero." Shudder will debut George A. Romero's long lost The Amusement Park streaming starting on June 8th, 2021 this summer. Who's down?