New Trailer for Giant Costume-Kaiju 'Monster Seafood Wars' Movie

"Let them… eat!" Get ready for the giant "Monster Seafood Wars" fight to begin!! A new trailer has debuted for this goofy, low-budget Japanese body-suit-kaiju creation from filmmaker Minoru Kawasaki. It recently premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival and already opened in Japan last summer, but there's still no US release set yet. Monster Seafood Wars (also stylized Monster SeaFood Wars) is a goofy comedy film about a "gigantic mutated squid monster" that attacks Tokyo. So they create the "Seafood Monster Attack Team (SMAT)" to fight the monster, but then even more giant seafood monsters show up, "plunging the world into culinary chaos." Sounds fun, doesn't it? Starring Keisuke Ueda and Ayano Christie Yoshida. This looks as crazy ridiculous as it sounds, which is part of the fun. Fantasia describes it as "a love letter to classic kaiju cinema, and a delicious homage to Japanese seafood cuisine on top of that!" Sounds delicious.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Minoru Kawasaki's Monster Seafood Wars, from YouTube (via Dread):

Yuta, a young master at the Tsukiji Fish Market, accidentally drops his meal of mixed seafood into the Sumida River. Some time afterwards a gigantic mutated squid monster arises from the depths and begins to wreak havoc upon an awe-stricken Tokyo. Attempts by Self-Defense Forces to stop the creature prove futile. As it seems things couldn't get any worse an enormous mutant octopus monster emerges from the deep and heads into a clash of the titans with the gargantuan squid. As a last ditch effort, the government forms the "Seafood Monster Attack Team (SMAT)" and an all-new plan of attack is immediately put into action. But just as the tide appears to be turning in humanity's favor, a colossal crab monster appears, joining in the Monster Seafood Wars and plunging the world into culinary chaos. Monster Seafood Wars is directed Japanese indie filmmaker Minoru Kawasaki, of tons of films including Miss Spy, The Rug Cop, Kamigakari, Pussy Soup, Earth Defense Widow, Outer Man, Kaiju Mono previously. This originally opened in Japan last summer, and played at the Fantasia Film Festival. No US release is set yet - stay tuned.