New Trailer for Hong Kong Biopic 'Anita' About 'Queen of Canto Pop'

"Ten years of hard work to perfect three minutes on stage, right?" CMC Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a biopic drama titled Anita, from Hong Kong filmmaker Lok Man Leung. This recently premiered as the Closing Night film at the Busan Film Festival in Korea, and is opening in theaters worldwide later this week (on November 12th). The film traces the life of Anita Mui, Hong Kong's "disappeared" Cantopop star. The film opens with her final concert and looks back on her life and legacy. The very definition of a cultural icon during Hong Kong's golden age, Anita dedicated almost her whole life to music. Behind stardom, her personal life, passion at work and the love for friends made her an irreplaceable role model as the "Queen of Cantopop". Starring Louise Wong as Anita. This looks like everything you'd expect from a popstar biopic.

Here's the main international trailer (+ poster) for Lok Man Leung's film Anita, direct from YouTube:

A household name in Hong Kong, queen of Canto pop, Anita Mui was the very definition of a cultural icon during Hong Kong’s golden age in the eighties and nineties. With a career that began at the age of 4 in an amusement park, Mui dedicated almost her whole life to music. Behind stardom, her personal life, passion at work and the love for friends made her an irreplaceable role model of "The Daughter of Hong Kong". Anita, originally known as 梅艷芳 in Cantonese, is directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Lok Man Leung (aka Longman Leung), director of the films Cold War, Helios, and Cold War II previously (and Cold War III coming up next). The screenplay is written by Lok Man Leung and Wai Lun Ng. Produced by Ivy Ho and Wai-But Tang. This initially premiered at the 2021 Busan Film Festival this year. CMC Pictures will debut Anita in theaters worldwide (including US & Canada) starting November 12th, 2021 this fall. Look good?