New Trailer for Horror 'Morgue' by Paraguayan Director Hugo Cardozo

by
March 23, 2021
Morgue Trailer

"Sir. Get the hell out of here." Well Go USA has released a new trailer for Morgue, an indie supernatural horror-thriller from Paraguayan director Hugo Cardozo. This already opened in Paraguay and stopped by the Sitges Film Festival last year, and is opening on VOD in the US this April. The story is about a night that Diego Martínez is locked inside the morgue of the Regional Hospital of Encarnación and recounts the odd paranormal events that the security guard spent. Starring Pablo Martínez, María del Mar Fernández, Willi Villalba, Abel Martínez, Dr. Aldo Von Knobloch, Raúl Rotela, and Francisco Ayala. It looks creepy, and it reminds me a lot of The Autopsy of Jane Doe at first glance. Horror fans shouldn't miss this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hugo Cardozo's Morgue, direct from Well Go USA's YouTube:

Morgue Poster

After a harrowing accident, the perpetually down-on-his-luck Diego Martinez accepts a gig as a security guard at the local morgue. He thought he’d had a lucky break, but as the night wears on, eerie occurrences and the suddenly not-quite-lifeless body of the victim leave him to wonder: how much otherworldly rage does it take to wake the dead? Morgue is written and directed by Paraguayan director Hugo Cardozo, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This recently premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and already opened back in 2019. Well Go USA will release Cardozo's Morgue in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 11th, 2021 this summer. For more info, visit their official website. Who's interested?

