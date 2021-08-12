New Trailer for Horror 'The Madness Inside Me' with Merrin Dungey

"What if I pushed you over and over again?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie horror / psychological thriller titled The Madness Inside Me, from filmmaker Matthew Berkowitz. This initially premiered at the Filmfest Oldenburg in Germany last year. A forensic psychiatrist's husband is killed during a home invasion, but instead of identifying the killer, she recants. She stalks the newly released psychopath, deciding whether she wants to kill him, sleep with him, or try to understand him. "Is her relationship with criminals an excuse for her to rebel or is this the person who has always been inside her?" Merrin Dungey stars as Madison, along with Devon Graye, Thomas Q. Jones, and Anthony DeSando. At first glance, this looks like a very artsy exploration of guilt and instability, exploring the deep, dark aspects inside of us.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Berkowitz's The Madness Inside Me, from YouTube:

Madison (Merrin Dungey) is a forensic psychiatrist, spending her days interviewing prison inmates and evenings with her husband Jeremy. When he is killed in a home invasion by Francis Tate (Devon Graye), her world begins to turn itself inside out. Madison's fascination with morbid crime begins to gnaw away at her character. She becomes sleepless, spending her evenings stalking & photographing strangers. She refuses to identify her husband's killer and instead chooses to stalk him for revenge. Now finding pleasure in her new thrill-seeking, dangerous life choices, she starts to put herself in compromising situations for arousal. Is her relationship with criminals an excuse for her to rebel or is this the person who has always been inside her? The Madness Inside Me is both written and directed by filmmaker Matthew Berkowitz, director of the films Wild in Blue and A Violent Man previously. Gravitas Ventures will release The Madness Inside Me in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 coming soon. Anyone interested?