New Trailer for Irish Road Trip Comedy 'Poster Boys' by Dave Minogue

"Sometimes people find life just really hard, and go to dark places…" Kaleidoscope Ent. has released the official trailer for an Irish indie road trip adventure film titled Poster Boys, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Dave Minogue. This originally premiered at last year's Galway Film Fleadh and will be released later this year. With the help of his smart ass kid nephew, broke Al Clancy steals a camper-van and heads on a cross country road trip to finally get his life together. "A semi-autobiographical comedy featuring a range of brilliant new Irish talent (and a cameo from Boyzone's Keith Duffy), this festival favourite is a road-trip adventure with undeniable heart and an uplifting message at its core; that families need to look out for each other no matter what circumstances they may find themselves in." The indie film stars Trevor O'Connell, Ryan Minogue-Lee, Norma Sheehan, and Amy Hughes. Looks like wholesome Irish fun.

Here's the new official trailer (+ posters) for Dave Minogue's Poster Boys, direct from YouTube:

When broke Irishman, Al Clancy (Trevor O'Connell), mistakenly agrees to mind his smart-ass 10-year-old nephew, Karl (Ryan Minogue-Lee), for a week, his job and home are placed in jeopardy. In a bold bid to save Al's unfulfilling but undemanding job as a poster boy, they steal the family camper-van, embarking on a madcap, impulsive postering tour across Ireland. But the unlikely pair soon discover it may be more difficult than they realised to survive a week in each other’s company… Poster Boys is written & directed by the Irish producer / filmmaker Dave Minogue, making his feature directorial debut after directing the "Rent a Friend" series previously. Produced by Sinead O'Brien, Jonathan Farrelly, and Dave Minogue. This initially premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh online last summer. Kaleidoscope Ent. will debut Minogue's Poster Boys in select theaters sometime later in 2021 - stay tuned. Follow the film on Instagram. Who's in?