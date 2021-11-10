New Trailer for Jingoistic Chinese Movie 'The Battle at Lake Changjin'

"We can't just die here!" CMC Pictures has debuted an official US Trailer for the upcoming US release this month of the Chinese epic war movie The Battle at Lake Changjin, which has already been heralded in China as their highest grossing movie of all time in the country. Set during the Second Phase Offensive of the Korean War, The Battle at Lake Changjin movie tells an epic historical tale: 71 years ago, the People's Volunteer Army (PVA) entered North Korea for battle. Under extreme freezing conditions, the troops on the Eastern Front pursued with fearless spirit and iron will, as they courageously fought against the enemy at Lake Changjin (also known as Chosin Reservoir) - which was the US Army. The battle was a turning point in the Korean War and demonstrated the courage and resolve of the PVA. It's co-directed by a trio of iconic Chinese filmmakers: Kaige Chen & Dante Lam & Tsui Hark. It's honestly a bit strange to see them making this kind of jingoistic movie, but perhaps that's the point. The movie stars Wu Jing, Jackson Yee, Duan Yihong, Zhu Yawen, Li Chen, and Elvis Han. This looks like one of THE most epic war films ever made, with more intense action than usual. It's also an extremely violent trailer - all out war violence everywhere.

Official US trailer for Kaige Chen & Dante Lam & Hark Tsui's The Battle at Lake Changjin, on YouTube:

And here's another alternate Chinese trailer for The Battle at Lake Changjin, also found on YouTube:

The story takes place in winter, 1950. In the freezing cold Changjin Lake region, a bloody battle between the United States and China begins. Faced with the harshest conditions of extreme cold, lack of rations and vast difference in weaponry, the Chinese troops forge ahead, fearless and determined. They successfully blow up the Shuimen Bridge, making the most critical victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. The Battle at Lake Changjin, originally known as Zhang jin hu or 长津湖 in Mandarin, is directed by a set of filmmakers: Kaige Chen (Farewell My Concubine, Temptress Moon, The Emperor & The Assassin, The Promise, Forever Enthralled, Monk Comes Down the Mountain, Legend of the Demon Cat) & Dante Lam (Beast Cops / Stalker, Storm Rider Clash of the Evils, The Sniper, The Viral Factor, That Demon Within, Operation Mekong, Operation Red Sea) & Tsui Hark (Once Upon a Time in China, Twin Dragons, Love in the Time of Twilight, Time and Tide, Detective Dee: Mystery of the Phantom Flame, The Taking of Tiger Mountain). It's also co-directed by Jianxin Huang & Haiqiang Ning & Park Ju-chun. The screenplay is written by Jianxin Huang and Xiaolong Lan. This premiered at the 2021 Beijing Film Festival, and already opened in China a few months ago - the highest grossing film of 2021 there so far. CMC Pictures will debut The Battle at Lake Changjin in theaters in US & Canada starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. Curious?