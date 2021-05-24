New Trailer for Kirk Caouette's Indie Action Film 'American Badger'

"Justice before redemption." Cranked Up Films has released an official US trailer for an indie action movie titled American Badger, made by a Canadian stuntman named Kirk Caouette - who stars, writes & directs this film. This recently premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival a few months ago. A seemingly cold-blooded hitman is assigned to befriend a call girl, but all hell breaks loose when he is forced to kill her. Kirk says, "I was very inspired by the early works of legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai; the way he blended slow burning film noir with explosive action pieces. With this in mind, I set out to create a film that would delve into that space but would also satisfy the appetite of a modern audience that has been gobbling up comic book movies & John Wick films." With Kirk Caouette, Andrea Stefancikova, Michael Kopsa, Milan Stefancik, and Zak Santiago. The action in this actually looks pretty badass, the plot not so much.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Kirk Caouette's American Badger, direct from YouTube:

Kirk Caouette stars as "Badger", whose real name is Dean -- but that's the lamest name ever for a hitman. The nickname came from his wife, who died 4451 days ago. Since her passing, Badger has been living the life of a recluse, operating in the shadows, hardly speaking a word to anyone in years. But all that is about to change with his latest assignment. His job is to make friends with a sex worker named Velvet (Andrea Stefancikova) and extract information from her about the inner workings of an Albanian gang she works for. Soon, Badger realizes he is much more emotionally vulnerable than he thinks as his short relationship with Velvet takes a sharp turn into an unlikely romance. American Badger is written and directed by the Canadian actor / stuntman / filmmaker Kirk Caouette, director of the films Hit 'n Strum and Promiseland previously, as well as lots of stunt work. This just premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year. Cranked Up will release American Badger direct-to-VOD in the US starting June 15th, 2021 this summer.