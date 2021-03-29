New Trailer for Metrograph Re-Release of Claire Denis' Film 'L'Intrus'

"Your worst enemies are hiding inside…" Metrograph Pictures has debuted a new re-release trailer for an underseen film from Claire Denis' acclaimed repertoire called L'Intrus, which translates to The Intruder. This first premiered at the 2004 Venice & Toronto Film Festivals, then opened in France and America in 2005. The simple synopsis is too simple: An emotionally cold man leaves the safety of his Alpine home to seek a heart transplant and an estranged son. Metrograph reminds this is an adaptation of "an unadaptable essay by philosopher Jean-Luc Nancy" and was a chance for Denis to push her "elliptical style to the extreme and [transform] the logic and laws of narrative." It's shot on Super 35 by cinematographer Agnés Godard, featuring music by Tindersticks. The film stars Michel Subor, Grégoire Colin, Katia Golubeva, and Florence Loiret-Caille. And if you need any more convincing, the film has lots of dogs in it. Take a look.

Here's the new re-release trailer for Claire Denis' L'Intrus, direct from Metrograph's YouTube (via TFS):

The film's official description from Metrograph: "One of Claire Denis’s most ambitious, complicated, and exhilaratingly daring films charts an itinerary traveling from the snowy Alps to Korea to Tahiti, following an old mercenary (Michel Subor, from Le Petit Soldat and Beau travail) in search of both a heart transplant and his long-estranged son (Denis regular Grégoire Colin). Featuring visceral camerawork by Agnès Godard, a backstory supplied by snippets from Paul Gégauff’s 1965 Subor-starring film Le Reflux, and lots of feral dogs, L'Intrus is as easy to feel as it is impossible to resolve, pushing Denis's elliptical style to the extreme and transforming the [very] logic and laws of narrative in the process of adapting an unadaptable essay by philosopher Jean-Luc Nancy." The Intruder, originally released with the title L'Intrus in French, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis, her eight feature film at the time after making Friday Night and Trouble Every Day previously. The screenplay is by Claire Denis and Jean-Pol Fargeau, based on the novel by Jean-Luc Nancy. This initially opened in France in 2005 after premiering at the 2004 Venice Film Festival. Metrograph is already screening Denis' L'Intrus in their "virtual cinema" for a few weeks right now.