New Trailer for MUBI Release of Cathy Yan's Feature Debut 'Dead Pigs'

"I'm not afraid!" MUBI has released a new trailer for the film Dead Pigs, which was Bird of Prey director Cathy Yan's feature directorial debut. This originally premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival but it has never been given an actual US release since then, despite playing at fests around the world and picking up awards including a Special Jury Prize at Sundance, and New Directors Award at the Seattle Film Festival. You could think of it as the film that got her the BoP gig; the rest is history. This ensemble dark comedy is based on real events. A bumbling pig farmer, a feisty salon owner, a sensitive busboy, an expat architect and a disenchanted rich girl converge & collide as thousands of dead pigs float down the river towards a rapidly-modernizing Shanghai. Starring Zazie Beetz, Vivian Wu, Mason Lee, Meng Li, David Rysdahl, and Haoyu Yang. Described as "part family drama, part absurdist comedy, all-out social satire." A must watch.

Here's the new official release trailer (+ poster) for Cathy Yan's Dead Pigs, direct from MUBI's YouTube:

Based on remarkable true events, Cathy Yan's Dead Pigs is a bitingly humorous social satire about the trials and tribulations connecting a disparate group of characters as thousands of dead pigs mysteriously float down river towards a rapidly modernizing Shanghai, China. A universal human story set against the backdrop of globalization, drastic social change and increasing wealth inequality. Dead Pigs is both written & directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Cathy Yan, who made her feature film debut with this after a number of shorts; she went on to direct Birds of Prey last year. Executive produced by Jia Zhangke. This originally premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and later stopped by numerous other fests including Dallas, Seattle, Athens, Zurich, and London Film Festivals. MUBI will finally release Yan's Dead Pigs streaming exclusive on MUBI starting February 12th, 2021 this week. For more info, visit their site.