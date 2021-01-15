New Trailer for Murder Mystery 'The Sinners' About Seven Schoolgirls

"They are asking for trouble with that behavior!" Brainstorm Media has released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled The Sinners, formerly known as The Color Rose, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Courtney Paige. This originally premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival last year, and arrives on VOD early next month. The Sinners is a thrilling murder mystery about seven girls from a religious town that start a cult where they embody the seven deadly sins. They realize there's more to their small religious town after they go missing one by one after a prank goes wrong. The indie horror-thriller stars Kaitlyn Bernard, Brenna Coates, Brenna Llewellyn, Aleks Paunovic, Lochlyn Munro, Michael Eklund, and Tahmoh Pinikett. It looks a tad cliche and cheesy, with the religious undertones, but still quite eerie.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Courtney Paige's The Sinners, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Paige's The Color Rose here, to see a bit more footage.

Seven schoolgirls, part of an A-List clique dubbed "The Sins", become the lethal target of an unknown killer after a harmless prank goes horribly wrong. They realize there's more to their small religious town after they go missing one by one. The Sinners, formerly known as The Color Rose, is directed by Canadian actress / filmmaker Courtney Paige, making her feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Courtney Paige, Erin Hazlehurst, Madison Smith. This originally premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival last year, and played at the Toronto Spring of Horror & Fantasy Film Festival. Brainstorm Media will release Paige's The Sinners direct-to-VOD starting on February 19th. Interested?