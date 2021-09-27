Official Trailer for Music History Documentary 'The Beatles and India'

"They are one of us." Silva Screen Records has released an official trailer for a UK documentary titled The Beatles and India, made by filmmakers Ajoy Bose & Peter Compton. This already premiered in the UK Asian Film Festival earlier this year, and is opening soon on VOD in the UK; with no US release details yet. In February of 1968, The Beatles went to India to take part in Transcendental Meditation training at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. This is "the first serious exploration of how India shaped the evolution of the greatest ever rock band and their own pioneering role bridging two vastly different cultures across the universe." Rare archival footage along with location shoots across India, bring alive the fascinating journey of George, John, Paul, and Ringo from their high-octane celebrity lives in the West to a remote Himalayan ashram in search of spiritual bliss - a time that inspired an unprecedented burst of creative songwriting. I've always wanted to know more about this trip! Looking forward to watching this doc and learning everything.

UK trailer for Ajoy Bose & Peter Compton's doc The Beatles and India, on YouTube (via Live for Films):

This unique historical film chronicles the enduring love affair between The Beatles and India that began more than half a century ago. The Beatles and India follows a rarely seen, fascinating time in John, Paul, George & Ringo's career and brings it to life with archive footage, recordings & photographs, alongside eye-witness accounts, expert comments and visually stunning location shots. In 1968 the legendary band brought their Western celebrity circus to a remote Himalayan ashram in Rishikesh in search of spiritual enlightenment. What happened next had a profound effect on the whole band… and the whole world. The Beatles and India is co-directed by filmmakers Ajoy Bose & Peter Compton, both making their feature directorial debut with this project. It initially premiered at the UK Asian Film Festival, and it also played at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. Silva Screen Records will debut The Beatles and India on VOD in the UK starting on October 4th, 2021 this fall. No US release is confirmed yet. Visit the film's official site.