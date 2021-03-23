New Trailer for Norwegian Drama 'Hope' Featuring Stellan Skarsgård

"Life's not… it's not perfect." KimStim has released an official US trailer for a Norwegian indie drama titled Hope, which originally premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival a few years ago and it already open in Norway that same year. It then played at the 2020 Palm Springs and Berlin Film Festivals, and is arriving in theaters starting this April in the US. KimStim is proud to present the US theatrical release of Hope, the award-winning film written & directed by Maria Sødahl, starring Stellan Skarsgård and Andrea Bræin Hovig. Norway's Official Selection and Shortlisted Entry for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Hope is based on the true story and experiences of director Maria Sødahl whose terminal cancer diagnosis led to a nine-year hiatus from filmmaking. The relationship between artist-partners Tomas and Anja is put to the test. This looks like an incredibly affecting story about, of course, the power of hope.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Maria Sødahl's Hope, direct from YouTube:

Anja (multiple award-winner for this role, Andrea Bræin Hovig) and Tomas (Stellan Skarsgård) have a large family of biological children and stepchildren. Over a number of years the two partners have grown apart and independent of each other, with their busy creative careers in parallel worlds. When Anja gets terminal cancer diagnosis their life breaks down and exposes the neglected love. Alone with her grief and her fears, Anja realizes that she needs Tomas' full help and support, and the two embark on a challenging journey in which they discover themselves and each other anew. Hope, also known as Håp in Norwegian, is written & directed Norwegian filmmaker Maria Sødahl, director of the films The 7 Deadly Sins and Limbo previously. It's produced by Thomas Robsahm. This premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival a few years back. KimStim will release Sødahl's Hope in select US theaters starting April 16th. For info, visit their site.