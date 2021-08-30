New Trailer for One Night Stand Indie Comedy 'The One You're With'

"If we're going to be roommates, I need ground rules." 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie feature from actor / filmmaker Chad Werner called The One You're With, a low key stuck-at-home comedy about two people. A girl running from her past has a one-night stand with a guy who's stuck in his ways, only to wake up the next morning to discover they're now forced to live together due to a state of emergency. This is basically a pandemic concept, waking up on the morning of the lockdown and not able to go anywhere. This is also very similar to The Pink Cloud from Sundance this year - a Brazilian film about a one night stand and a mysterious pink cloud that traps them in a house together. The One You're With stars Chad Werner and Koko Marshall, with Colton Dunn as The President. This looks like a very simple, fun relationship comedy about this kind of awkward situation but not sure it has too much ingenuity. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for C. Bailey Werner's The One You're With, direct from YouTube:

A girl (Koko Marshall) running from her past has a one-night stand with a guy who's stuck in his ways, only to wake up the next morning to discover they are forced to live together due to a nation-wide state of emergency. The One You're With is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker C. Bailey Werner (aka Chad Werner), making his second feature after A Perfect Host previously, as well as a few other short films and TV projects. It's produced by Jon Michael Simpson. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Pictures will debut Werner's The One You're With direct-to-VOD in the US starting on September 28th, 2021 coming soon. Anyone interested in watching this film?