New Trailer for Peruvian Animated Film 'Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon'

"You are the hope… you just need to believe in yourself!" Signature Ent. has debuted the official UK trailer for an animated feature titled Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon, a Peru + Netherlands co-production from filmmakers Richard Claus & Jose Zelada. In the spirit of Moana and Frozen, Ainbo is the epic journey of a young hero and her Spirit Guides, "Dillo" a cute and humorous armadillo and "Vaca" a goofy oversized tapir, who embark on a quest to save their home in the spectacular Amazon Rainforest. The plot follows an adventurous young girl, who along with her animal spirit guides, sets out to save her jungle paradise in the Amazon from loggers and miners. The film feature an authentic depiction of Amazon rainforest folklore. With the voices of Lola Raie, Rene Mujica, Naomi Serrano, Alejandra Gollas, Bernardo De Paula, and Joe Hernandez. This looks extra cheesy and formulaic, but I dig the visuals and all these fun animals.

New UK trailer (+ poster) for Richard Claus & Jose Zelada's Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon, on YouTube:

And here's another early trailer for Claus & Zelada's Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon, also from YouTube:

Moana meets Brave with the hit new animation Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon. The story of a young girl who was born and grew up in the deepest jungle of the Amazon. One day she discovers that her homeland is being threatened and so embarks on a journey to seek help from the most powerful Mother Spirit of the rainforest. As she fights to save her home, she struggles to reverse the destruction. Guided by her mother's spirit, Ainbo is determined to save her land and her people before it’s too late. Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon, also known as simply Ainbo, is co-directed by filmmakers Richard Claus (director of The Thief Lord, The Little Vampire 3D) & Jose Zelada (making his first feature), working together for their first time. The screenplay is written by Richard Claus, Brian Cleveland, Jason Cleveland, and Larry Wilson; from a story by Jose Zelada. This already opened in most of Europe earlier this year, and played at Annecy. Signature Ent. will release Ainbo in UK cinemas starting on August 27th, 2021. No US release is set yet. Look any good?