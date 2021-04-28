MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for 'Port Authority' with Fionn Whitehead & Leyna Bloom

by
April 28, 2021
Source: YouTube

Port Authority Trailer

"Who says I like you?" Momentum Pictures has released an official US trailer for the indie titled Port Authority, which originally premiered back in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Danielle Lessovitz, Port Authority is a love story set in New York's kiki ballroom scene. The story follows Paul, a 20 year old from Pennsylvania, who arrives at NYC's central bus station and quickly catches eyes with Wye, a Black trans girl voguing on the sidewalk. After Paul seeks her out in secret, an intense love between them blossoms. But when Paul discovers Wye is trans, he is forced to confront his own identity and what it means to belong… Fionn Whitehead stars as Paul, and Leyna Bloom stars as Wye, with a small cast including McCaul Lombardi, Louisa Krause, and William Dufault. It's also executive produced and presented by Martin Scorsese! That's a big deal. Even though it has taken a few years for this to get released, it looks like it's well worth the wait. Gorgeous.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Danielle Lessovitz's Port Authority, direct from YouTube:

Port Authority Poster

Port Authority Poster

After getting kicked out of his home in Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled. Port Authority is written and directed by American filmmaker Danielle Lessovitz, making her feature directorial debut with this film after a number of other short films previously. This originally premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and it also played later at that year's Deauville Film Festival and a few other international fests. Momentum will release Lessovitz's Port Authority in select US theaters on May 28th, then on VOD starting June 1st this summer season. Who's curious about watching this one?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here