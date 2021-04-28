New Trailer for 'Port Authority' with Fionn Whitehead & Leyna Bloom

"Who says I like you?" Momentum Pictures has released an official US trailer for the indie titled Port Authority, which originally premiered back in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Danielle Lessovitz, Port Authority is a love story set in New York's kiki ballroom scene. The story follows Paul, a 20 year old from Pennsylvania, who arrives at NYC's central bus station and quickly catches eyes with Wye, a Black trans girl voguing on the sidewalk. After Paul seeks her out in secret, an intense love between them blossoms. But when Paul discovers Wye is trans, he is forced to confront his own identity and what it means to belong… Fionn Whitehead stars as Paul, and Leyna Bloom stars as Wye, with a small cast including McCaul Lombardi, Louisa Krause, and William Dufault. It's also executive produced and presented by Martin Scorsese! That's a big deal. Even though it has taken a few years for this to get released, it looks like it's well worth the wait. Gorgeous.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Danielle Lessovitz's Port Authority, direct from YouTube:

After getting kicked out of his home in Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled. Port Authority is written and directed by American filmmaker Danielle Lessovitz, making her feature directorial debut with this film after a number of other short films previously. This originally premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and it also played later at that year's Deauville Film Festival and a few other international fests. Momentum will release Lessovitz's Port Authority in select US theaters on May 28th, then on VOD starting June 1st this summer season. Who's curious about watching this one?