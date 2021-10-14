New Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'Broken Darkness'

"Nobody's been topside in 8 years!" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a trailer for Broken Darkness, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller that originally premiered back in 2017. Years later and it's finally getting an official release. Broken Darkness follows the exciting story of Sam, a broken man who after the world ends from a massive meteor shower and the death of his son, is forced to survive underground. He ends up on the run with a crew of rag tag yet heavily armed rangers. Hunted down by mutated creatures, bandits and cannibals alike, their undeniable defiance to return to home is challenged, and an honest story emerges to reveal the heart of friendship in the face of death. A "tale of selflessness, friendship and courage." The film stars Sean Cameron Michael, Brandon Auret, Suraya Santos, and Brendan Murray. Looks like so many other post-apoc survival films, with mutant people and more. Doesn't look like there's anything new?

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Christopher-Lee dos Santos' Broken Darkness, from YouTube:

Eight years after the world ends, humanity has sought refuge under ground. One man, with nothing left to lose, finds there is more to himself when he and a young girl are left alone to survive and find their way home after their team is killed off by mysterious creatures. Broken Darkness is both written and directed by South African editor / VFX artist / screenwriter / filmmaker Christopher-Lee dos Santos, director of the films Brothers in Arms: 1978, Eternity, Angel of the Skies, and Bond of Blood previously. He also edited this film. Produced by Wayne Kriel and Carmel Nayanah. This initially premiered at the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival back in 2017, and is finally getting a release after all this time. Vertical Ent. will debut dos Santos' Broken Darkness in select US theaters + on VOD starting on October 29th, 2021 this fall. Want to watch?