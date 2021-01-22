New Trailer for Quebecois Crime Drama 'Mafia Inc' from Daniel Grou

"Godfather or Pope, I don't want to see you or your family of crooks!" Film Movement has released the official US trailer for mafia crime drama Mafia Inc, made in Montreal by filmmaker Quebecois filmmaker Daniel Grou. Set in Montreal in the 90s, the film tells the story of the Gamache family, tailors for the Paternò Mafia family for generations. Vince works on behalf of Frank the godfather with his eldest son, and seeks to earn his stripes by impressing him, but goes too far and ends up starting a war. Based on the book with the subtitle: "The Long, Bloody Reign of Canada's Sicilian Clan." Starring Marc-André Grondin as Vince, along with Sergio Castellitto, Cristina Rosato, Benz Antoine, Mylène Mackay, Domenic Di Rosa, Gilbert Sicotte, Mark Day, Pina Di Blasi, Rafael Petardi, & Ali Hassan. This actually looks pretty good, with all the usual mafia tropes, but still cool to see a mob story set up in Montreal of all places.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Grou's Mafia Inc, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Grou's Mafia Inc here, to see even more footage.

The Gamache, tailors from father to son, have been dressing the Paternò Mafia family in Quebec for three generations. Vincent "Vince" Gamache works on behalf of Frank the godfather with his eldest son Giaco. Vince, reckless and rash, seeks to earn his stripes by impressing the godfather. Without the Paternò family knowing, he stages a big operation and then gets promoted. Fuming with jealousy, Giaco discovers that Vince committed a monstrous act during his stroke. The Gamache disown Vince and war begins. Mafia Inc is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Daniel Grou, also known as "Podz", director of the films 7 Days, 10½, L'affaire Dumont, Miraculum, and King Dave previously, and episodes of "19-2", "Cardinal", and "Vikings" for TV. The screenplay is written by Sylvain Guy, adapted from the book "Mafia Inc." co-written by André Cédilot & André Noël. Les Films Séville & eOne already opened the film in Canada last year. Film Movement will release Grou's Mafia Inc. in "virtual cinemas" the US starting February 19th. For info visit their site.