Toro! New US Trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Giant Fly Film 'Mandibules'

"The world is out of whack." Magnolia Pictures has released an official US trailer for the absurdist comedy Mandibules, the latest from wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux. This also goes under the English title Mandibles, but I prefer the original French spelling more. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year to mostly rave reviews (here's mine) and it deserves to be the sleeper hit of the summer in the US this year. Two simple-minded friends discover a giant fly in the trunk of a car and decide to domesticate it to earn money with it. But it's about much more than just that. Definitely a kooky Dupieux concept and it's hilarious. One of my favorite films he's made so far. Starring Adèle Exarchopoulos, Grégoire Ludig, Bruno Lochet, Coralie Russier, India Hair, David Marsais, with Dave Chapman as "La Mouche" (aka The Fly). It's best to see the film without knowing much about it - kick back and enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Quentin Dupieux's Mandibules, from Magnolia's YouTube:

You can also watch the early teaser trailer for Dupieux's Mandibules here, or the full French trailer here.

Jean-Gab and Manu, two simple-minded friends, find a giant fly stuck in the trunk of a car and decide to train it to earn money with it. Mandibules, which translate to Mandibles in French, is both written and directed by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, Keep an Eye Out, and Deerskin previously. Produced by Hugo Sélignac. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year (read our festival review) and it also played at the Sitges Film Festival and Fantasy Filmfest. The film already opened in French cinemas late last year. Magnolia Pictures will finally debut Dupieux's Mandibules in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer. So who wants to hang with them?