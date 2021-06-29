MOVIE TRAILERS

Toro! New US Trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Giant Fly Film 'Mandibules'

by
June 29, 2021
Source: YouTube

Mandibules Trailer

"The world is out of whack." Magnolia Pictures has released an official US trailer for the absurdist comedy Mandibules, the latest from wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux. This also goes under the English title Mandibles, but I prefer the original French spelling more. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year to mostly rave reviews (here's mine) and it deserves to be the sleeper hit of the summer in the US this year. Two simple-minded friends discover a giant fly in the trunk of a car and decide to domesticate it to earn money with it. But it's about much more than just that. Definitely a kooky Dupieux concept and it's hilarious. One of my favorite films he's made so far. Starring Adèle Exarchopoulos, Grégoire Ludig, Bruno Lochet, Coralie Russier, India Hair, David Marsais, with Dave Chapman as "La Mouche" (aka The Fly). It's best to see the film without knowing much about it - kick back and enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Quentin Dupieux's Mandibules, from Magnolia's YouTube:

Mandibules Poster

You can also watch the early teaser trailer for Dupieux's Mandibules here, or the full French trailer here.

Jean-Gab and Manu, two simple-minded friends, find a giant fly stuck in the trunk of a car and decide to train it to earn money with it. Mandibules, which translate to Mandibles in French, is both written and directed by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, Keep an Eye Out, and Deerskin previously. Produced by Hugo Sélignac. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year (read our festival review) and it also played at the Sitges Film Festival and Fantasy Filmfest. The film already opened in French cinemas late last year. Magnolia Pictures will finally debut Dupieux's Mandibules in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer. So who wants to hang with them?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here