New Trailer for Restored Re-Release of Olivier Assayas' 'Demonlover'

"No one sees anything. Ever. They watch, but they don't understand." Janus Films has debuted a re-release trailer for the 2K restoration of acclaimed French filmmaker Olivier Assayas' early 00s film Demonlover, which first premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The film is about a French corporation that goes head-to-head with an American web media company for the rights to a 3D manga pornography studio in Japan, resulting in a power struggle that culminates in violence and espionage. Starring Gina Gershon, Chloë Sevigny, Connie Nielson, & Charles Berling. It's described as "hallucinatory, globe-spanning… neo-noir thriller and media critique in which nothing — not even the film itself — is what it appears to be." Reviews call the erotic film "a beautiful and disturbing contemporary filmic object." The new re-release is a 2K restoration of the unrated director's cut supervised by Olivier Assayas himself. Quite spicy - have a look.

Here's the new restoration trailer (+ new poster) for Olivier Assayas' Demonlover, direct from Vimeo:

Restoration description direct from FilmLinc: "Assayas’s radical, thought-provoking cyber-thriller depicts the international aristocracies of capitalism in the early 2000s and their amoral double agents. Connie Nielsen stars as a ruthless executive at an internet company, where her insatiable ambition situates her in a bloody corporate conflict for illicit 3D manga pornography. Featuring a deranged ambient score by Sonic Youth and an international cast including Gina Gershon, Chloë Sevigny, and Charles Berling, Demonlover twists the conventions of the espionage thriller into a perceptive indictment of cyber culture and the entrepreneurs who exploit it." Demonlover is written and directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, following his 2000 film Les Destinees. It originally premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival, and opened in the US in late 2003. Janus Films will re-release Assayas' Demonlover 2K restoration screening at Film at Lincoln Center starting on February 12th, 2021. For more info on the film's re-release, visit their website.