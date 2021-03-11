New Trailer for 'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final / The Beginning' Movies

"I've never seen him look so tormented before." Warner Bros Japan has released an official trailer for the epic new back-to-back series of movies titled Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning. These are part of an ongoing series of Japanese period action-adventure films based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Nobuhiro Watsuki. The first one, Rurouni Kenshin: Origins, originally debuted in 2012. These next two are back-to-back sequels, technically the fourth and fifth films in the series, opening in theaters in Japan within months of each other later in the spring. Takeru Satoh returns as Himura Kenshin, joined by Emi Takei, Mackenyu, Munetaka Aoki, Yū Aoi, Yusuke Iseya, and Riku Ōnishi. This looks completely like a live-action anime set in the old times, with stylized action and endless characters with grudges and much more. Might be a kick ass double feature! Check it out.

Trailer (+ poster) for Keishi Ohtomo's Rurouni Kenshin: The Final / The Beginning, from YouTube:

In "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final", Kenshin Himura's (Takeru Satoh) past catches up to him causing the destruction of Akabeko Restaurant, which was Kenshin's favorite place to eat. There, he finds a note with the word "Junchu" on it. And in "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning", Kenshin goes up against a mysterious weapons dealer named Enishi Yukishiro. He controls the underworld of China. And the secret of Kenshin Himura's "Jujishou" is also revealed. Rurouni Kenshin: The Final / The Beginning both films are directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Keishi Ohtomo, director of many films including The Vulture, Rurouni Kenshin Part I - III, Platinum Data, Himitsu: The Top Secret, Museum, March Comes in Like a Lion 1 & 2, Okuotoko, and Eiri previously. The screenplays are both written by Nobuhiro Watsuki. Produced by Warner Bros Japan. They will release Rurouni Kenshin: The Final in Japan only starting on April 23rd, 2021, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning on June 4th, 2021. No intl. release dates are set yet. Who's interested?