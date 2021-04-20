New Trailer for Sci-Fi '2149: The Aftermath' Set in a Digital Future

"We have to be cautious, we have to stay out of sight…" 4Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi film Canada called 2149: The Aftermath, formerly known as Confinement. The premise is similar to Ready Player One - in the future, everyone lives in tiny pods and everyone connects online - no one ever goes outside. One night, lightning strikes the computer of a young man named Darwin (of course), and he is forced to venture into the dangerous "outside". He is surprised to come across a beautiful young woman, living with her family in the woods, who teach him how to speak and show him the value of human contact. Meanwhile, the security forces have sent drones to search for and to recapture him. Nick Krause stars, with Molly Parker, Juliette Gosselin, Jordyn Negri, and Daniel DiVenere. Unfortunately this looks quite cheesy and derivative, borrowing too many ideas from other films without anything new to say.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Duffield's 2149: The Aftermath, direct from YouTube:

In the year 2149, a young man named Darwin (Nick Krause) lives, like everyone else: in a small cement module with little more than a computer. He uses it for everything. Verbal communication has died out, but he often messages his mother. Darwin is fearful of the outside world, which is widely believed to be contaminated. One night, during a violent storm, lightning hits his module and knocks out his computer. He is forced to do the unthinkable and go outside into the vast expanse of landscape. He is surprised to come across a beautiful young woman named Dara, living with her family, in a cottage in the woods. They teach him how to speak and show him the value of actual human contact. He is compelled to journey forth and share the knowledge of his new found life with his mother who is still trapped… will it be too late for her? 2149: The Aftermath, aka Confinement, is made by editor / director Benjamin Duffield, making his second feature after Darwin and a few doc films previously. The screenplay is by Robert Higden (Breadmen of Respect). 4Digital Media will debut 2149: The Aftermath direct-to-VOD starting May 18th coming soon.