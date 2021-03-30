New Trailer for Scottish Dance Champion Documentary 'Grace Fury'

"Let's get lost… anywhere beyond these shores. And I'll summon good spirits." Performing Arts Film has released a trailer for Grace Fury, a dance documentary biopic about a Scottish dance champion named Laura Carruthers. Filmmaker, choreographer, ballerina, and dancer - she leads world class performing artists in this stunning documentary. The feature film travels the elements of her personal story as an artist on a breathtaking flight of choreography, cinematography, realization, and resolve. "An autobiographical journey through dance, imagery, spoken word and the power of presence that redefines everything you've ever expected dance to be in a documentary…" The fighting, free spirit of her dance and message is evident in this exuberant, inspirational, and thoughtfully crafted performing arts film. As bad as this trailer looks, plenty of critics have been giving it positive reviews. So maybe it's worth a watch after all. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Laura Carruthers' documentary Grace Fury, direct from YouTube:

Filmmaker, choreographer, ballerina, and Scottish Dance champion Laura Carruthers leads world class performing artists in the stunning Grace Fury. The feature film travels the elements of her personal story as an artist on a breathtaking flight of dynamic choreography, cinematography, realization, and resolve. A reflection of Laura's years of pioneering in the arts, Grace Fury speaks both poetically and candidly to the challenges of building independent projects, outside, between, and across domains – as a woman – shouldering her homage to the Classical and Celtic dance traditions, yet bound to move hearts and minds to a new point of shared calling…of greater freedom and connection. Grace Fury is directed by filmmaker Laura Carruthers, making her feature directorial debut. This originally premiered at the Manhattan Film Festival in 2018. The film debuts direct-to-VOD starting April 20th this spring. Visit the official website.