New Trailer for 'Shoplifters of the World' Film Tribute to The Smiths

"This night… will open our eyes." RLJE Films has released an official trailer for an indie titled Shoplifters of the World, from a British director of music docs named Stephen Kijak (Stones in Exile, We Are X, If I Leave Here Tomorrow, Sid & Judy). Set in the summer of 1987 in Denver, Colorado, the film follows four friends. One crazy night in the life of four friends reeling from the sudden demise of iconic British band The Smiths, while the local airwaves are hijacked at gunpoint by an impassioned Smiths fan. Starring Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon, and Joe Manganiello. This isn't the only Smiths tribute film (also: The More You Ignore Me) but it does look like this'll be good. "Featuring an incredible soundtrack – including 20 songs from The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the '80s and the power of music to change people's lives."

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Kijak's Shoplifters of the World, from YouTube:

In the Summer of 1987 in Colorado, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Shoplifters of the World is written and directed by producer / filmmaker Stephen Kijak, director of the feature film Never Met Picasso previously, as well as numerous docs including Stones in Exile, We Are X, If I Leave Here Tomorrow, and Sid & Judy. From a story by Lorianne Hall. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE will release Kijak's Shoplifters of the World in select theaters + on VOD starting March 26th, 2021 this month.