New Trailer for 'Smoke & Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini' Doc Film

"His job is to scare you out of your whits!" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted a new official trailer for a horror icon documentary titled in full Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini. A legendary make-up and special effects artist, the film covers his early days in Pittsburgh, and his rise to stardom as Hollywood's most sought after special effects wizard. This premiered back in 2015 at Sitges, but is only now ready for an official release. Tom Savini is known for his work on many films directed by George A. Romero, including Martin, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Creepshow, and Monkey Shines; he also created the special effects & makeup for many cult classics like Friday the 13th (I-IV), Maniac, The Burning, The Prowler, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. The doc features Savini, Danny McBride, Robert Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Alice Cooper, Greg Nicotero, Tom Atkins, Corey Feldman, and others. Making movies is so much fun! Enjoy.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ poster) for Jason Baker's doc Smoke and Mirrors, direct from YouTube:

Special Makeup Effects legend, Actor, Director, Stuntman. Tom Savini has redefined the horror genre with his arsenal on talents. But who is the man behind the "King of Splatter?" From his his childhood in Pittsburgh, PA; to his tour of duty during Vietnam, to his beginnings with George A. Romero and beyond. Smoke and Mirrors is the defining documentary on the life and career of horror icon Tom Savini. Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini is directed by American Special Makeup Effects artist Jason Baker, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films. He also runs Callosum Studios and has worked on props and special effects for numerous productions & TV shows. Produced by Andy Westfall and Jason Baker. This initially premiered at the 2015 Sitges Film Festival. Wild Eye Releasing will debut Baker's Smoke and Mirrors direct-to-VOD starting on October 19th, 2021 this fall season. Who wants to watch?