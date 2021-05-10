First Trailer for 'Solos' Telling Seven Unique Character-Driven Stories

MOVIE TRAILERS

"I am alone." Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for a new streaming series called Solos, featuring seven unique character-driven stories. Essentially seven "short films" packaged as a streaming series, each one starring one celebrity actor, each one only about their journey. This fascinating Prime series is created by David Weil, who also created the series "Hunters" previously. Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience. The seven episodes of Solos star: Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, and Dan Stevens. I wasn't expecting much from this, but the footage got my attention! Helen Mirren in a spaceship?! What! Tons of crazy cool sets and big ideas in here. I'm curious! Definitely want to check it out.

Seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll each come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience. Featuring Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, and also Gordon Winarick. Solos is a series created by filmmaker David Weil, creator of the series "Hunters" previously, and writer of one episode of "The Twilight Zone". Featuring episodes directed by David Weil + Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) and Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey, A Million Little Pieces). One episode written by Bekka Bowling, and others by David Weil. Amazon will debut the entire Solos series streaming on Prime Video starting May 21st in the US, then worldwide starting on June 25th this summer. Who's interested?

