New Trailer for 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Reboot with Chris Rock

"I thought the Jigsaw killer was dead?" "He is…" Lionsgate has debuted a second official trailer for horror sequel Spiral. The full title is Spiral: From the Book of Saw, though they seem to be switching between just Spiral and the full title. This was delayed from release last May, and has now been reset for release this May, opening exclusively in theaters because that's how they want everyone to experience this. Directed by Darren Bousman (of Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera), the idea for this return to the Saw universe comes directly from Chris Rock - credited for the story. Rock also stars in it, along with Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. Instead of gore horror, this next Saw movie has more of a Se7en vibe, about a detective investigating grisly murders who ends up trapped in "the center of the killer's morbid game." This a whole different trailer than the trailer last year, but it still looks insanely scary and extremely intense. Lots of mysteries in here, tons of spirals, and plenty of deadly traps of course.

Here's the second trailer for Darren Bousman's Spiral: From the Book of Saw, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Bousman's new Spiral movie here, to see the first look again.

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is once again directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, director of the films Identity Lost, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Mother's Day, 11-11-11, The Devil's Carnival, The Barrens, Abattoir, and also St. Agatha most recently. The screenplay is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, based on a story by Chris Rock. Produced by Oren Koules and Mark Burg. Lionsgate will release Bousman's Spiral in theaters everywhere starting on May 14th this summer. Still looking forward to this?