New Trailer for Split Screen Drama 'Last Call' Starring Sarah Booth

"Maybe we can talk about something else?" Mill Creek Entertainment has revealed a new official US trailer for the indie film Last Call, a small drama from filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019, and also played at the Dances With Films Festival. It tells the tale of a bitterly alone man, Scott, who calls the suicide prevention hotline, but accidentally calls Beth, a janitor. Last Call is a split screen real-time feature film. The entire movie is comprised of two single-take shots, merged together and without cuts as the film plays out with two camera crews in different parts of a city as we follow each character. The score for the film was also composed and recorded in real-time by Adrian Ellis to add to the ephemeral aesthetic. This innovative, gripping cinematic feat is anchored by two incredible performances by Sarah Booth & Daved Wilkins. This seems like a cool concept, and it looks rather touching and heartfelt.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Gavin Michael Booth's Last Call, direct from YouTube:

The critically acclaimed film tells the story of two strangers destined to intervene in each other's lives after a misdial fates them together forever. Beth is a late-night janitor who accidentally answers a call from Scott who believes he has dialed a suicide prevention hotline. Last Call presents both ends of a harrowing phone call that has Beth navigating a life-changing conversation as she attempts to aide Scott within her limited means. Last Call is directed by American filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth, director of many many films including Leaving Town, Do Not Disturb, A Most Useless Place, Still Here, and The Scarehouse, and lots of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Gavin Michael Booth and Daved Wilkins. Mill Creek will debut Booth's Last Call direct-to-VOD /DVD starting on February 23rd, 2021 this winter. Intrigued?