New Trailer for Stop-Motion Horror Short 'The Bones' or 'Los Huesos'

Discover the origins of stop-motion animation! Mubi has unveiled a new trailer for the peculiar stop-motion animated short film from Chile titled Los Huesos, or The Bones. We wrote about this once before, when the teaser trailer debuted just before the film's premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Mubi will now be launching The Bones, which runs 14 minutes in total, streaming online this December. Ari Aster executive produced the Chilean short The Bones, a playfully eerie, fictitious account of the first stop-motion animated film. "Shot on a 16mm Bolex, the short is a fictitious account of the world's first stop-motion animated film. Dated 1901 and [then] excavated in 2021 as Chile drafts a new Constitution, the footage documents a ritual performed by a girl who appears to use human corpses. Emerging in the ritual are Diego Portales and Jaime Guzmán, central figures in the construction of authoritarian and oligarchic Chile." It features music by Tim Fain, a Philip Glass collaborator and exquisite violinist. This looks super creepy! Yet also quite fascinating.

Here's the full trailer for Joaquín Cociña & Cristóbal León's short film Los Huesos, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the festival teaser trailer for Los Huesos right here, to see the first look footage again.

Using human corpses and invoking the spirits of two damned Secretaries of State, a girl performs a ritual to free the kingdom of Chile from its feudal heritage. "Los Huesos is born from fiction: a series of film tapes and pieces of mummified bodies appear in an excavation," the directors say. "The discovered film material turns out to be the world’s first stop-motion animation film. Dated 1901, this film was produced in Chile a few years before the first European and North American animations known to date." Los Huesos, which translates to The Bones, is written and directed and animated by Chilean filmmakers Joaquín Cociña & Cristóbal León, who made their feature directorial debut with the film The Wolf House (La casa lobo) in 2018. They have also directed numerous other short films. This premeired at the 2021 Venice Film Festival earlier this year, playing in the Orizzonti section. It also stopped by the Sitges Film Festival. Mubi will debut The Bones short streaming starting on December 8th, 2021. For more info on the release, visit their site.