New Trailer for Dumb Troma Horror Comedy Film 'Big Freaking Rat'

"Get ready for the ultimate predator!" Madman Films has released an official international trailer for Big Freaking Rat, a ridiculous B-movie Troma horror special from filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill (also of the B-movies Nation's Fire and The Amityville Harvest). This was apparently already released last fall in the US, but we haven't heard about it until now. So why not give it a look?! Nothing like a gnarly Big Freaking Rat to ruin your day. Ha ha. A ranger is about to open a campground for the season. Everything is in order and the camp seems peaceful until a giant rat, mutated by dumped toxic waste, begins killing the campers and rangers. The film stars Scott C. Roe, Caleb Thomas, Cece Kelly, Nino Aldi, Mark Hoadley, and Theresa Ireland. It is one of those films to stay far away from, unless you want to laugh at how bad it is…

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Thomas J. Churchill's Big Freaking Rat, on YouTube:

Ranger Brody (Scott C. Roe), with the help of his nephew and niece Dylan (Caleb Thomas) & Naomi (Cece Kelly), is preparing to open the brand-new campground for the season. Everything is in order and the camp seems peaceful until a Big Freaking Rat, mutated from multiple dumpings of toxic wastes, begins killing the campers and rangers… Big Freaking Rat, which also goes under the title Big Bad Rat, is written and directed by American genre filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill, director of many films including The Day of the Living Dead, Check Point, The Rack Pack, Nation's Fire, The Step Daddy, Amityville Harvest, and The Business of Christmas previously. Produced by Thomas J. Churchill, Steven Louis Goldenberg, and Phillip B. Goldfine. This apparently already opened direct-to-VOD in the US last year, and also debuted in Germany this year. Madman Films releases Big Freaking Rat in Australia this year. Anyone want to watch?