New Trailer for 'Sweet Thing' Indie Drama About Three Runaway Kids

"Run away with us…" Film Movement has released the official trailer for a low key indie drama titled Sweet Thing, made by Massachusetts native filmmaker Alexandre Rockwell. This initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Tokyo Film Festival. The story revolves around two siblings and their struggle to find solid ground in the homes of their alcoholic father and negligent mother. The three children ultimately run away and make up a temporary life for themselves. They discover freedom and enchantment among New Bedford's boats and railway tracks. They fantasize about a life of luxury when they break into a posh home, and are able to carry the taste of affluence into their adventures. The film celebrates their ability to make poetry and a joyful life out of hardship. Starring Lana Rockwell, Nico Rockwell, Will Patton, Karyn Parsons, Jabari Watkins, M.L. Josepher, & Steven Randazzo. Haven't heard much about this despite it playing at a number of film festivals, but I'm intrigued nonetheless. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre Rockwell's Sweet Thing, direct from YouTube:

Sweet Thing centers around the lives of two children in contemporary New Bedford, Massachusetts over particular one eventful summer spent in a beach house with their mother and her boyfriend. The story is an intense but ultimately uplifting, poetic rendering of childhood that captures the essence of that time in life when a day can last forever. The friendships, loyalties, and challenges of adolescent youth propel the story into a triumph of childhood hope and resilience. Sweet Thing is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Alexandre Rockwell, director of many films including Lenz, Hero, Sons, In the Soup, Somebody to Love, Louis & Frank, 13 Moons, Pete Smalls Is Dead, Little Feet, and In the Same Garden previously. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. Film Movement opens Rockwell's Sweet Thing in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting June 18th. For more info, visit their website.