New Trailer for 'The Collini Case' About a Legal Scandal from Germany

"You can't defend someone like him." Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has unveiled a new official UK trailer for the German legal thriller The Collini Case, from German filmmaker Marco Kreuzpaintner. This originally opened in Germany back in 2019, but is only now getting an official UK release in cinemas this September. Apparently this also opened in the US online last year, but we haven't heard about it until now, time to catch up with it anyway. Based on the international best-seller by Ferdinand von Schirach, The Collini Case is a slick and thrilling courtroom drama inspired by one of the biggest legal scandals in German history. Hoping to launch his career, a rookie defense lawyer takes on a mysterious case of a prominent Italian industrialist who's accused of murdering an old German tycoon, who was a father figure to him. He discovers more while digging into his past to try and understand his motives. This stars Elyas M'Barek as Caspar Leinen, with Franco Nero, Heiner Lauterbach, Alexandra Maria Lara, Rainer Bock, and Manfred Zapatka. This looks like an intriguing legal thriller with some complex questions to consider while watching it unfold.

Official UK trailer (+ poster) for Marco Kreuzpaintner's The Collini Case, from YouTube (via HeyUGuys):

Young attorney lawyer Caspar Leinen (Elyas M'Barek) is assigned his first major case when appointed by the court as a defence counsel to 70-year-old German-Italian Fabrizio Collini (Franco Nero). Quiet and unassuming Collini is accused of killing the respected industrial magnate Hans Meyer (Manfred Zapatka), seemingly without motive. For Caspar, there is much more at stake than his first big case as a defence lawyer. The victim was not only the grandfather of his childhood sweetheart Johanna (Alexandra Maria Lara) but also a mentor and father figure to him in his youth. It becomes clear that although getting Collini a not-guilty verdict would propel his career there would be damage to his personal relationships. Casper delves deeper into the high-profile case, unravelling the secret troubled past of the family he thought he knew so well. The Collini Case, also known as Der Fall Collini in German, is directed by German filmmaker Marco Kreuzpaintner, director of the films Ganz und Gar, Summer Storm, Trade, Krabat, Coming In, and Stadtlandliebe previously. The script is by Christian Zübert & Robert Gold & Jens-Frederik Otto, based on Ferdinand von Schirach's novel. This first opened in Germany back in 2019, and opened in the US last year. Peccadillo Pics will open The Collini Case in UK cinemas starting September 10th, 2021.